Guests and Topics for July 6
Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.
We want to hear from you ... e-mail us at foxfeedback@foxnews.com and the hosts will be taking your calls live at: 1-888-TELL-FOX.
Tuesday, July 6
You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus we'll be joined by:
• Rep. Chris Shays, R-Conn.
• Rep. Robert Andrews, D-N.J.
• Simon Henderson, Saddam Hussein biographer
• Nina Easton, deputy Washington bureau chief for The Boston Globe
• Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Rutter
• Frank Fahrenkopf, former chairman of the Republican National Committee
• Bob Beckel, Democratic strategist
• Lou Lumenick, film critic for the New York Post
• Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney, FOX News military analyst
• Sidney Blumenthal, Washington bureau chief of Salon.com
• Rick Davis, Republican strategist
• Jonathan Antin, hair stylist
• Sen. Kit Bond, R-Mo.
• Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.
• Amb. Edward Walker, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Egyt and the UAE
• Raymond Kelly, New York City police commissioner
• Ron Kaufman, Republican strategist
• Steve Ricchetti, former deputy chief of staff to President Clinton
• Richard Fisher, former Clinton deputy U.S. trade representative
• Ed Rogers, former aide to President George H. W. Bush
NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.