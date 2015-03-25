Guests and Topics for July 5

Here’s what is on tap for Monday:

“FOX & Friends” (7 a.m. ET)

Who's responsible for letting all the bad guys into Iraq? Barry Schweid, FOX News foreign affairs contributor and Associated Press diplomatic correspondent, explains why that's the question that the new Iraqi government is preparing to answer.

Could more than one terror group have a hand in the fate of the U.S. Marine held hostage (search) in Iraq? We’ll ask former CIA counter-terrorism officer and former Delta Force member, Jeff Beatty.

Paul Bremer, the former top U.S. administrator in Iraq, expects the country's new democracy to be "sloppy and messy." But how sloppy and how messy? We’ll ask Rep. Bob Beauprez, R-Colo.

This holiday weekend, Americans are getting inspiration from our brave men and women in uniform. But who is out there inspiring them? Andy Andrews is a New York Times best-selling author who has been to Iraq several times to lift the morale of our soldiers.

John Kerry (search) is still mulling over his choices for the vice president slot on the Democratic ticket. Who's his best bet? We’ll ask Democratic strategist Regina Calcaterra and Republican strategist Kim Alfano Doyle.

Summer grilling season is in full swing. And to help make sure you're king of the grill this summer, we’ll be joined by Joe Cerniglia of Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York.

Plus, singer/songwriter Todd Shea performs live!

And, forget the books, because summer's here! We’ll get the lowdown on the summer’s hottest toys from toy expert Ira Gallen.

