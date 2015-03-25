Guests and Topics for July 31 and August 1

The news doesn’t stop on the weekends and neither does “FOX & Friends!”

Now that the party's over in Boston, John Kerry (search) is campaigning coast-to-coast to convince undecided voters he's their man. Is his message getting through? We’ll get the long and short of it from FOX News contributors Ellen Ratner and Jim Pinkerton.

Kerry says the Democrats can do a better job handling the economy. But is Wall Street buying his economic plan of action? We’ll get a read from Meredith Whitney, FOX Business News contributor.

The Kerry-Edwards team is on campaign trail riding a surge of support from the Boston convention. But can the Democratic duo maintain their momentum? We’ll ask Michael Barone, FOX News contributor and senior writer for U.S. News and World Report.

We’ll celebrate Buster Brown’s 100th anniversary with Maureen McCann, brand director for Buster Brown Shoes.

President Bush says Democrats take the black vote for granted. Is he just playing politics, or is there truth behind the claim? Rev. A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center and attorney Ken Thomson join the debate.

Plus, Senate lawmakers have called a rare session to examine the 9/11 Commission's final recommendations. But as we seek to strengthen the homeland’s security, are we rushing to judgment? Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Pa., weighs in.

Kobe Bryant's accuser gets an apology from the judge, but will that be enough to convince her to proceed with the case? We’ll get the legal lowdown from Jeffrey Lichtman, criminal defense attorney.

Plus, we’ll be joined by teen surfing sensation, Bethany Hamilton.

Sunday

We'll be joined by:

• Scott Rasmussen, independent pollster

• Dr. Georgia Witkin, FOX News contributor

• Julian Epstein, Democratic strategist

• Chris Horner, Republican strategist

• Craig Mitnick, criminal defense attorney

• Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

• Keith Boykin and Lisa Witter, candidates from Showtime's "American Candidate"

