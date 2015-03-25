Guests and Topics for July 23

Here’s what is on tap for Friday:

‘FOX & Friends First’ (6 a.m. ET)

The 9/11 Commission (search) releases its final report and says one person should oversee all of our intelligence agencies. Will that move make us safer? We’ll ask Dr. Harlan Ullman, FOX News contributor and author of the upcoming book "Finishing Business.”

Sandy Berger had to leave the Kerry campaign after he mishandled classified documents. Will his mistakes leave lasting scars on John Kerry's run for the White House? We’ll get perspective from inside the Beltway from Cal Thomas, host of “After Hours.”

Plus, he was only 12-years-old when he miraculously survived the Anfal massacre of Kurdish Iraqis by Saddam's thugs in 1988. Now he joins us to share the horror.

And, "Sopranos" star Dominic Chianese has a new mobster movie. But this time, it's crime with a fashion sense!

‘FOX & Friends’ (7 a.m. ET)

The 9/11 Commission calls for a broad overhaul of our intelligence community. Will Washington agree? Thomas Kean, chairman of the 9/11 Commission, and Lee Hamilton, vice-chairman of the 9/11 Commission, join the debate.

Plus, what recommendations can we take from the report? Fran Townsend, assistant to the president for Homeland Security, weighs in.

How are preparations going for the Democratic National Convention? We’ll ask Bill Richardson, New Mexico governor and permanent Democratic Convention chairman.

We’ll be joined by Thomas Davis, chairman of the House Committee on Government Reform, who is heading up the investigation of former National Security Adviser Sandy Berger.

Some of the hijackers who crashed a jetliner into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, twice set off alarms as they passed through metal detectors that morning at Washington Dulles International Airport. Why weren’t they prevented from getting on the plane? We’ll ask former FAA Security Director Billie Vincent.

We’ll get a preview of this week’s edition of “FOX News Sunday” from host Chris Wallace.

Wall Street's struggled for the past few months, but will the presidential election give our economy a boost? We’ll get a read from Gary Kaltbaum, FOX Business News contributor.

Plus, Mike Tyson is new and improved. But is he better than ever? Brian goes inside Iron Mike’s mind.

