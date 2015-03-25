Guests and Topics for July 19
Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.
We want to hear from you ... e-mail us at foxfeedback@foxnews.com and the hosts will be taking your calls live at: 1-888-TELL-FOX.
Friday, July 19
You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus:
• Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich.
• Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
• Scott Rasmussen, independent pollster
• Rich Davis, Democratic strategist
• Ashlee Simpson, singer
NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.