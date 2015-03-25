Guests and Topics for July 10 & 11

News doesn’t stop on the weekends and neither does “FOX & Friends!”

Saturday

The president says the Senate report criticizing CIA pre-war intelligence is "useful." But are changes needed at the agency? We’ll get the long and short of it from FOX News contributors Ellen Ratner and Chris Horner.

Plus, how did the markets react to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s critique? We’ll ask Mike Norman, publisher of the Economic Contrarian Update.

Was Saddam Hussein stockpiling weapons of mass destruction? Former United Nations weapons inspector Tim Trevan weighs in.

Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is warning of a "large-scale” terrorist attack. We’ll get details on what is being done to protect the homeland from Rep. David Dreier, R-Calif., member of the Homeland Security Committee.

Plus, terrorism expert Walid Phares assesses the threat from Al Qaeda.

Kobe Bryant's accuser, concerned over media coverage of the case, hires the same attorney who defended Jonbenet Ramsey's parents. How will this affect the trial? We’ll ask criminal defense attorney Craig Mitnick.

Did the CIA greatly overstate the dangers of Iraq's banned weapons program? We’ll ask former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Craig Hartley.

Plus, the recent death of Marlon Brando reminds us that gangsters and their movies are as seductive as ever. We’ll examine the phenomenon of the gangster genre with John McCarty, author of "Bullets Over Hollywood.”

And, using Post-It Notes to make art? We'll show you how.

Sunday

We’ll be joined by:

Dr. Georgia Witkin, FOX News contributor

Marvin Ott, former CIA analyst

Frank Donatelli, Republican strategist

Morris Reid, Democratic Strategist

Rep. Christopher Cox, R-Calif., chairman of the Homeland Security Committee

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center and author of "Weapons of Mass Distortion”

