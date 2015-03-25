Guests and Topics for January 31

Here's what is on tap for Friday:

FOX & Friends First (6 a.m. ET)

Has the Bush administration made the connection between Al Qaeda and Iraq? We'll ask Harvey Kushner, president of Safer America and author of Encyclopedia of Terrorism.

Plus, who is the greatest threat to free speech? If you said the "left," then Tammy Bruce, author of The New Thought Police, says you're right.

FOX & Friends (7 a.m. ET)

Secretary of State Colin Powell is getting ready to give the United Nations what they want -- clear evidence that Iraq is in material breach on U.N. Resolution 1441. But will that be enough to spark military action? We'll be joined by former ambassador to Iraq and adjunct scholar with the Middle East Institute, Ambassador Joe Wilson.

And, will the stock market stumble before Powell's address to the United Nations? If the State of the Union was any indication, we may be in for more losses. Dagen McDowell, a regular on Cashin' In and a FOX News contributor, offers insight.

Plus, as Powell prepares to go before the U.N., British Prime Minister Tony Blair is heading to Washington. Does all this activity point to war with Iraq? Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., a member Senate Armed Services Committee, joins the debate.

The INS is making moves to better track foreign students inside America. But will their new hi-tech approach keep check on the more than one million foreigners on campuses across the States? Washington Post investigative reporter, Cheryl Thomspon, weighs in.

Plus, we'll get a preview of this weekend's edition of FOX News Sunday from host Tony Snow.

And, he survived a recent kidnapping in the Colombian jungle, but that didn't stop journalist Robert Young Pelton from seeking out the world's most dangerous places.

Don't miss a moment with us!

