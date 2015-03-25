Guests and Topics for January 2

Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.

We want to hear from you... e-mail us at foxfeedback@foxnews.com and the hosts will be taking your calls live at: 1-888-TELL-FOX.

You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus:

• Bob Baer, former CIA operative and co-author of See No Evil

• Bill Sammon, senior White house correspondent for The Washington Times

• Eleanor Clift, contributing editor for Newsweek

• Bonnie Fuller, executive vice president and chief editorial director for American Media Inc.

• Retired U.S. Army Maj. Bob Bevelacqua, FNC military analyst

• U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral James Hull, commander Atlantic Fleet

• Cynthia Sanz, senior editor for People magazine

• Bob Pence, former FBI agent

• Amb. Dennis Ross, former special Middle East coordinator

• Lis Wiehl, FNC legal analyst

• Lawrence Eagleburger, former U.S. secretary of State

• Dick Bosa, Republican presidential candidate

• Amb. Marc Ginsberg, FNC foreign affairs analyst

• Walter Shapiro, political columnist for USA Today and author of One-Car Caravan

• Byron York, White House correspondent for the National Review

• Caroline Schaefer, senior editor of Us Weekly

• Mary Anne Marsh, Democratic strategist

• Rick Lowry, editor of The National Review

• Amb. Ray Flynn, former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican

NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.