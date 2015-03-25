Guests and Topics for August 26

Here’s what is on tap for Thursday:

'FOX & Friends First' (6 a.m. ET)

Senator John Kerry (search) dispatches some fellow vets to personally ask the president to halt attack ads against him. Will their appeals stop the mudslinging? Julianne Malveaux, Democratic strategist and syndicated columnist, and Pete Snyder, Republican strategist, join the debate.

Plus, how can Kerry turn the political tide surrounding the squabbling over the Swift Boat ads? We’ll ask FOX News contributor and best-selling author, Dr. Georgia Witkin.

And, his records speak for themselves: 19 Major League seasons, 15 All-Star selections and 13 Gold Glove awards. But these days, "The Wizard" Ozzie Smith is working to give back to the game.

'FOX & Friends' (7 a.m. ET)

How will Max Cleland’s attempt to deliver a letter to President Bush to play in the political campaign? We’ll ask Bill Sammon of the Washington Times.

Plus, we’ll hear from Jerry Patterson, Veterans for Bush volunteer.

Iraq's most powerful Shiite cleric leads a march to Najaf to try to ease tensions in the holy city. Will he be able to stop the violence? We’ll get insight from retired U.S. Army Col. David Hunt, FOX News military analyst.

Faith and family are big issues for some voters this election. How should the GOP tackle the topics at next week's Republican National Convention? Rev. Jerry Falwell, founder of Liberty University, joins the debate.

Congress takes its first official step to restructure our intelligence operations and Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., joins us to explain how his role in the process.

It seems Hollywood and politics go hand in hand. For the latest buzz from the City of Angels, we turn to Andrew Breitbart, co-author of "Hollywood Interrupted" and a contributor to the Drudge Report.

Plus, defending U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick gives us a preview of this year’s tournament.

