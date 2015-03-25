Guests and Topics for August 12

Here’s what is on tap for Thursday:

‘FOX & Friends First’ (6 a.m. ET)

Is Al Qaeda (search) planning its next major terrorist attack as the political season kicks into high gear? We’ll ask Ian Cuthberston, director of the Counterterrorism Project at the World Policy Institute.

U.S. and Iraqi forces are teaming up for a showdown in the town of Najaf. Can they take down Muqtada Al Sadr (search) and his militia? We’ll get a read from retired U.S. Army Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Steve Greer.

There’s much debate over Sen. John Kerry's service in Vietnam and just how he earned his purple hearts. Who's telling the truth and is selective memory coming into play? We’ll ask Dr. Georgia Witkin, best-selling author and FOX News contributor.

Plus, Zach Braff, one of the stars of "Scrubs" drops by to tell us about his latest project.

'FOX & Friends' (7 a.m. ET)

High value assassinations are rumored to be Al Qaeda's latest plot. What can be done to prevent them? We’ll ask Dr. Akbar Ahmed, Pakistan tribal land expert and author of "Resistance and Control in Pakistan."

Is Al Qaeda waiting for the green light from Usama bin Laden before launching their next high profile attack? We’ll ask Bill Gertz, reporter for the Washington Times and author of "Breakdown: The Failure of American Intelligence to Defeat Global Terror."

What concerns do our military and the Iraqi army have as they battle radical cleric Al Sadr and his loyal militia in Najaf? Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Cowan, FOX News military analyst, joins the debate.

Amber Frey, the most anticipated witness in the Scott Peterson trial, takes the stand for a second time this week. Will her testimony help the prosecution, or give the defense more ammunition? We’ll ask defense attorney Bruce Baron.

Will Porter Goss -- President Bush's nominee to head up the CIA -- get the Senate's stamp of approval? Or will the confirmation process become a politically charged showdown on the Hill? We’ll ask Sen. Sam Brownback, R-Kan.

Plus, is better enforcement of our visa laws the best way to keep terrorists out of the United States? We’ll ask Joel Mowbray, syndicated columnist and author of “Dangerous Diplomacy.”

