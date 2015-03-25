Guests and Topics: August 8

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

Here's just some of what we've got planned for you on a special edition of "Hannity & Colmes" tonight!

Monday, August 8

It's a "Hannity & Colmes" exclusive! We'll bring you the interview with Beth Holloway Twitty (search) you can't miss! As she continues her relentless search for her daughter, she'll explain why she's unhappy with the investigation into her daughter's disappearance, why she continues to pressure the Aruban police and why she is insisting on demanding answers!

Plus, the fight over the John Roberts nomination continues. We'll talk with Dr. James Dobson from Focus on the Family about the "Justice Sunday II" broadcast set for August 14.

