Guests and Topics: August 29

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

Join you this evening for a special edition of our broadcast as we bring you complete coverage of Hurricane Katrina!

We'll talk LIVE with the following guests as we follow the storm's track:

• David Johnson from the National Weather Service

• Mississippi Repubican Gov. Haley Barbour

• Alabama Republican Gov. Bob Riley

• Former Louisiana Senator John Breaux

• Former FEMA Director Joe Allbaugh

• David Gilgoff of U.S. News & World Report. Gilgoff recently wrote an article which looked at hurricanes and New Orleans.

This story and much more... Don't miss YOUR chance to join the debate tonight!

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Fast-paced and hard-hitting, "Hannity & Colmes" brings viewers a heated discussion in a nightly face-off. Relishing in controversial topics, personalities and social issues, conservative radio commentator Sean Hannity and liberal radio personality Alan Colmes offer their points-of-view in an often animated, always compelling debate.

But, unlike similar debate shows — which often appear scripted — "Hannity & Colmes" conducts a live, spur of the moment deliberation on politics and social topics. Also, differentiating the show is its dedication to "move away from the Beltway," bringing audiences an alternative discussion program without the "in" comments.

Adding fuel to the fire, several high-profile guests have joined the program on a wide-range of topics.

"With guests who are 'in the middle of the fight,' we're able to hear their point-of-view on the topics, as well as advance our own feelings," said Hannity.

"Believe it or not, I agree with that statement," quipped Colmes.