Guests and Topics: April 26

Tonight..."The O'Reilly Factor" is on!

Just one day after U.S. officials announced that a fragile cease-fire in the Iraqi city of Fallujah (search) was being extended, Marines are engaged today in an intense firefight with insurgents in a northern district of the besieged city.

What should the United States do next? What's the best military strategy to get things under control? We'll have the latest from Iraq including analysis with the author of "Beyond Baghdad," former U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters.

Plus, is sending more troops to Iraq the answer? Not everyone agrees... Also, is it time for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld (search) to go? And what's happening in the United Nations oil-for-food (search) program? We'll ask FNC contributor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to join us in the No Spin Zone.

Also, pop superstar Michael Jackson (search) has dropped his defense team. Who will defend him now? Was this is a smart move or big mistake?

And later, in the Back of the Book chef and television star Rocco Di Spirito joins us to talk about the way we live now when it comes to food.

These stories and more, including a brand new edition of our world famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day."

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

--All topics and guests subject to change.

--The Associated Press contributed to this story.