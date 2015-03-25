Guests and Topics: April 2

Behind every significant change in American history — There lies a great debate. Freedom of speech entitles all Americans to stand up for what they believe in. There are two sides to every coin, and a true debate will bring forth the important facts. So stay with the # 1 nightly debate program on cable news because — We Debate. You Decide.

Tonight on "Hannity & Colmes" ...

• Jerry Zovko (search), a northeast Ohio Army veteran, was killed during the savage and brutal attacks in Iraq on Wednesday. His brother, Tom Zovko, joins us.

• U.S. businesses add 308,000 jobs in March — Fastest pace in nearly four years — Does it mean job security for President Bush (search)? Bush Campaign Chairman Marc Racicot weighs in.

• Meanwhile — John Kerry's (search ) camp unveils a new ad attacking Bush's economic policies — Might the numbers lie?

Rep. Sander Levin , D-Mich., weighs in for the Kerry campaign.

• After the intense search and discovery of University of Wisconsin student Audrey Seiler (search ) — Police report Audrey's kidnap story was a hoax! What would push a straight A college coed to pull such a prank?

We'll get answers from Dr. Larry Kobilinsky, forensics expert and Rod Wheeler, former DC homicide investigator.

• The judge in the corruption trial of former Tyco International (TYC) executives L. Dennis Kozlowski (search) and Mark Swartz (search) declared a mistrial Friday after 12 days of deliberations, saying he had no choice given outside pressure brought on an apparent holdout juror. Now what?

We'll get expert insight and analysis from:

• Charles Gasparino, "The Wall Street Journal"

• Lis Wiehl, FNC legal analyst

• Robert Shapiro, defense attorney

• A new mission for Lt. Dan? Actor Gary Sinise joins us to explain how he is determined to help the children of Iraq.

All these stories and much more!

Don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" LIVE this evening at 9 p.m. ET!