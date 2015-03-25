Gospel Singer's Wife Charged With Trying to Blow Up Church in Tennessee

Investigators charged a traveling gospel singer's wife with attempting to set fire to a church where she got upset with the pastor after her husband had performed there, Chattanooga fire officials said.

Court records show that Tammy Cooper, 30, who lives in the Knoxville area, was charged Wednesday with attempted arson at the Harmony Baptist Church. There was no fire and no damage to the building after firefighters responded to an automated alarm at the church, authorities said.

Fire officials said the alarm went off after a church service Feb. 11 in which Cooper's husband performed.

Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner said in a statement that arriving firefighters smelled propane and discovered 10 burners on a commercial stove in the fellowship hall all turned up high and a roll of paper towels placed nearby.

Fire officials said Cooper told them she is her husband's agent for performances at local churches and fast food restaurants that schedule gospel entertainment. She denied any wrongdoing and was freed on bond late Wednesday.

Fire officials said the woman got upset after the pastor, who had offered them overnight accommodations, noticed they were not wearing wedding bands and asked if they were married.