Good Eating: Southern Stuffed Chicken
September is national chicken month and what better way to start the month than with chef John Malik's, of Culinary Capers, Inc., fabulous stuffed chicken!
Ingredients:
6 Chicken Breasts with Skin and wing intact
Stuffing:
1 Medium Yellow Onion, Chopped
3 Cloves Garlic, Chopped
1 Shallot, Chopped
1 Scallion, White & Green separated, Chopped
2 Tablespoons Butter
8 ounces Andouille Sausage (or smoked pork sausage), chopped
8 ounces Chicken Stock or canned Chicken Broth
2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley
2 ounces fine Bread Crumbs
Several Dashes Tabasco
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Method:
1. In a large sauté pan and over a medium flame, cook the onions, garlic, shallot and scallion whites with the whole butter for approximately 5 minutes.
2. Add the Andouille sausage and chicken stock then simmer until the liquid has been reduced by about half.
3. Place this into a food processor and lightly grind.
4. Place this mixture in a large bowl; add the scallion greens, parsley, and chives; season with salt, pepper and Tabasco then add enough breadcrumbs to absorb most of the moisture.
5. Using a small spoon, place several ounces of this stuffing under the skin of the chicken breast then place on a hot grill and cook until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit or until the juices run clear.
6. This recipe will make enough stuffing for 5 or 6 chicken breasts.