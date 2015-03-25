Good Eating: Southern Stuffed Chicken

September is national chicken month and what better way to start the month than with chef John Malik's, of Culinary Capers, Inc., fabulous stuffed chicken!

Ingredients:

6 Chicken Breasts with Skin and wing intact

Stuffing:

1 Medium Yellow Onion, Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, Chopped

1 Shallot, Chopped

1 Scallion, White & Green separated, Chopped

2 Tablespoons Butter

8 ounces Andouille Sausage (or smoked pork sausage), chopped

8 ounces Chicken Stock or canned Chicken Broth

2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives

1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley

2 ounces fine Bread Crumbs

Several Dashes Tabasco

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Method:

1. In a large sauté pan and over a medium flame, cook the onions, garlic, shallot and scallion whites with the whole butter for approximately 5 minutes.

2. Add the Andouille sausage and chicken stock then simmer until the liquid has been reduced by about half.

3. Place this into a food processor and lightly grind.

4. Place this mixture in a large bowl; add the scallion greens, parsley, and chives; season with salt, pepper and Tabasco then add enough breadcrumbs to absorb most of the moisture.

5. Using a small spoon, place several ounces of this stuffing under the skin of the chicken breast then place on a hot grill and cook until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit or until the juices run clear.

6. This recipe will make enough stuffing for 5 or 6 chicken breasts.