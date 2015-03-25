Expand / Collapse search
January 13, 2015

Good Eating: Southern Stuffed Chicken

By | Fox News

September is national chicken month and what better way to start the month than with chef John Malik's, of Culinary Capers, Inc., fabulous stuffed chicken!

Ingredients:
6 Chicken Breasts with Skin and wing intact

Stuffing:
1 Medium Yellow Onion, Chopped
3 Cloves Garlic, Chopped
1 Shallot, Chopped
1 Scallion, White & Green separated, Chopped
2 Tablespoons Butter
8 ounces Andouille Sausage (or smoked pork sausage), chopped
8 ounces Chicken Stock or canned Chicken Broth
2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley
2 ounces fine Bread Crumbs
Several Dashes Tabasco
Salt & Pepper to Taste

Method:
1. In a large sauté pan and over a medium flame, cook the onions, garlic, shallot and scallion whites with the whole butter for approximately 5 minutes. 
2. Add the Andouille sausage and chicken stock then simmer until the liquid has been reduced by about half. 
3. Place this into a food processor and lightly grind. 
4. Place this mixture in a large bowl; add the scallion greens, parsley, and chives; season with salt, pepper and Tabasco then add enough breadcrumbs to absorb most of the moisture. 
5. Using a small spoon, place several ounces of this stuffing under the skin of the chicken breast then place on a hot grill and cook until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit or until the juices run clear. 
6. This recipe will make enough stuffing for 5 or 6 chicken breasts.