Girl Shot on Florida School Bus

A teenage girl shot another girl in the chest Tuesday while they were arguing on a school bus in this Fort Lauderdale suburb.

Kaliesha Cheatam, 17, of Hollywood, was in critical condition at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, but her injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. She was alert and conscious while being treated on the way to the hospital, said Romeo Lavarias, a spokesman for Miramar Fire Rescue.

She was shot while riding to the Parkway Academy charter school on a bus carrying about 30 students, police spokesman Bill Robertson said.

Camille Burke, 17, turned herself in to police and gave officers the gun, police spokesman Bill Robertson said. She was being questioned by detectives.

The two girls had gotten into an argument Monday and it continued Tuesday when they got on the bus to go to their school, Robertson said.

Two other Broward County schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution.