Girl, 12, Becomes 4th to Die From Flu in Massachusetts

By | Fox News

A 12-year-old Worcester County girl died Sunday from influenza, the fourth Massachusetts child to die from the illness this year, The Boston Globe reported.

A 15-year-old boy became the third flu-death victim Friday after he succumbed from pneumonia triggered by the flu, it is reported. A 6-year-old and 14-year-old died earlier in the flu season, which government experts have said has been particularly bad.

This year's flu shot is a good match for only about 40 percent of this year's flu viruses, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in February. Forty-four states reported widespread flu outbreaks last month. About 10 children had died from the flu nationwide as of February.

Most years, Massachusetts has no more than two child-flu deaths, the Globe reported.

