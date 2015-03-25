GI Who Sued Army Wants to Re-Enlist

A soldier who sued the Army for requiring him to serve past the date of his enlistment contract apparently wants to stick with the military, after all.

Spc. David Qualls (search), 35, has volunteered for another six-year stint in the National Guard, Capt. Kristine Munn, a National Guard spokeswoman, said Thursday.

"It's interesting, knowing his past," Munn said. She said she wasn't sure if Qualls would qualify.

Qualls is now back in Iraq after he and seven other unnamed U.S. soldiers filed a lawsuit last month challenging the military's "stop loss" policy, which allows the extension of active-duty deployments during times of war or national emergencies.

The lawsuit, filed while Qualls was on leave, argues that the enlistment contracts are misleading because they make no explicit reference to the policy. The eight soldiers are believed to be the first active-duty personnel to file such a lawsuit.

A judge denied Qualls' request for a restraining order after the government argued that allowing Qualls to stay on leave would set a dangerous precedent.

Qualls' mother-in-law, Betty McElvana of Morrilton, declined to comment.