Georgia Police Chief Resigns After Crashing Cruiser

Kennesaw Police Chief Timothy Callahan has submitted his resignation after being involved in a car crash that reportedly involved alcohol.

City officials say Callahan crashed his police cruiser into a tree on the night of February 22nd. In addition to totaling the cruiser, the one-vehicle crash left Callahan with a broken finger and bruised ribs.

A police report of the accident says alcohol was involved but that Callahan was NOT impaired. The police report says NO sobriety test was performed by the responding officer.

Cobb County Police spokesman Sergeant Dana Pierce tells the Marietta Daily Journal that it's up to the arresting officer to determine whether to administer the test.

Reached at his home yesterday, Callahan said — quote — "I really don't want to talk about it."

Callahan was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.

City Manager Steve Kennedy says the city is "looking into some things."

Kennedy says the mayor and City Council will discuss Callahan's resignation, which is effective April 1st. Assistant Chief Bill Westenberger is serving as acting police chief.

Callahan was appointed as Kennesaw police chief in December 2002. He joined the department in June 2002 as assistant police chief.