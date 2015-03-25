Gary Collins Gets Four Days in Jail in Drunk Driving Case

Gary Collins has been sentenced to four days in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges in a drunken driving case.

Collins was arrested in an October crash in Sherman Oaks that involved an 89-year-old motorist. The actor-TV host wasn't found at fault in the collision, but officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Commissioner Rebecca Omens instructed Collins, 69, to surrender by Jan. 10 to start serving his sentence.

She also ordered Collins to serve four years' probation upon his release, pay a $500 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, enroll in an 18-month alcohol education program and attend 26 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

A court clerk said Collins was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest Thursday to two counts in the crash.

Collins was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer when his sport utility vehicle was struck by the other driver in the San Fernando Valley, police said. Collins' vehicle then crashed into two parked cars.

Collins wasn't injured, and the older man was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

During his long TV career, Collins has made appearances on series such as "JAG," "Yes, Dear" and "The Young and the Restless," as well as on "The New Hollywood Squares."

He hosted the "Hour Magazine" talk show in the 1980s.