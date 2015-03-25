Fun-Loving 'Bin Laden' Rejected for Island Dream Job

More than 10,000 people have jumped at the chance to become the caretaker of a tropical Australian island — including a man identifying himself as the world's most wanted terrorist, Usama bin Laden.

A 30-second video posted on YouTube shows actual video of the bearded Al Qaeda leader with garbled audio dubbed over his real voice and subtitles stating why he is right for the job.

"I enjoy the outdoors and sandy areas," the subtitles read. "I've got experience with videos, delegating tasks and experience with large scale event coordination. My interests include arts and craft and renovating. I'm outgoing and fun-loving."

Tourism Queensland, which is coordinating the contest, confirmed that a person using bin Laden's name had lodged an official application but it was rejected as inappropriate, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Wednesday.

Queensland launched the "Best Job in the World" campaign on Jan. 12, calling for video applications from people interested in a $100,000 contract to relax on Hamilton Island in the Great Barrier Reef for six months while writing a blog to promote the island.

Bin Laden is believed to be in hiding somewhere along the mountainous border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and occasionally releases video and audio messages.

The job is part of a $1.1 million campaign to publicize the charms of northeastern Queensland state. The employee will live free on the island, exploring the reef and posting videos and photos on a weekly blog.

Some of the most popular videos that have been vetted and approved by Queensland Tourism staff can be viewed on the department's Web site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.