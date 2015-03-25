Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Fraternity Brothers to Ask Judge to Be Cut From 'Borat'

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Two South Carolina fraternity brothers who claim they were duped into misbehaving for the camera in the "Borat" movie are expected to ask a judge today in Santa Monica to have their scenes cut.

The unidentified plaintiffs say they thought they were talking to a real journalist when they made racist and sexist comments in the movie.

The motion asks that the filmmakers remove the plaintiffs from the movie, as well as on television, D-V-Ds, on the Internet and in advertising and promotions for the film.

The plaintiffs say a production crew got them liquored up at a bar before they participated in what they were told would be a documentary to be shown outside the United States.

A spokesman for studio 20th Century Fox says the lawsuit "has no merit."