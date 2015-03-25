Fraternity Brothers to Ask Judge to Be Cut From 'Borat'

Two South Carolina fraternity brothers who claim they were duped into misbehaving for the camera in the "Borat" movie are expected to ask a judge today in Santa Monica to have their scenes cut.

The unidentified plaintiffs say they thought they were talking to a real journalist when they made racist and sexist comments in the movie.

The motion asks that the filmmakers remove the plaintiffs from the movie, as well as on television, D-V-Ds, on the Internet and in advertising and promotions for the film.

The plaintiffs say a production crew got them liquored up at a bar before they participated in what they were told would be a documentary to be shown outside the United States.

A spokesman for studio 20th Century Fox says the lawsuit "has no merit."