FOX News Channel at 10: Thank You America!

Hosted by Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum

FOX News Channel started with a vision to change the way news was covered: a commitment to bring you fair and balanced news and unbiased reporting that lets you decide about every story, every event and every issue.

10 years later, FNC has become the most-watched, most-trusted name in cable news.

Join us this weekend, when we take a behind the scenes look at America's newsroom, with candid interviews from the most-trusted names in news.

We'll share the challenges at startup and the stories which proved to be turning points. From the FOX News style and presentation, to the personalities and their shows, we'll show you what made FOX News No. 1.

Finally, we'll look back at the past 10 years and forward to the next 10 in a lively, on-stage discussion between Sean Hannity, Alan Colmes, Neil Cavuto, Bill O'Reilly, Brit Hume, Greta Van Susteren, Shepard Smith and FOX News CEO Roger Ailes.