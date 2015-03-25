Fox Feedback

Here's your chance to sound off on the day's hottest topics. Some of your e-mails will be featured on our air and on our site.

Send your comments to foxfeedback@foxnews.com or call us at 1-888-TELL-FOX.

Question for September 4: Should U.S. Special Ops stop hunting for Usama bin Laden?

We want to hear what you think! Email us...

The US should hunt Usama until he is located, then punish him in the crudest way possible under international law.



Doug H.



I believe looking for Usama bin Laden is like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, if you don't search for a needle in a haystack, you just might not see the needle until it punctures you.



Holly W.



I say we stop hunting for him and start a huge campaign that we have killed him and that we have severely hurt Al Qaeda by doing so. We should go overboard on this campaign to ensure it offends all of its members. If we make a big enough deal about it, they will surely want to prove he is still alive, if he actually is.



Jeff S. (Palm Bay, Fl)



I think we should keep a small quick strike force (e.g. Marine EU) w/ devastating air support in Afghanistan and let the CIA to the searching for Bin Laden.



Thomas H. (Columbus, Oh)

Send our troops back home. Usama will resurface someday. And, when he does, we'll be there to take care of him. We just have to be patient. It'll be worth the wait.



Darlene W. (Mahwah, NJ)



Keep fighting America. Don't forget what happened to people on September 11th. What happened to "We will never forget"? Where did the patriotism go?



Katie L. (Minneapolis, MN)