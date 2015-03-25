FOX Facts: Text Messaging Cheat Sheet
Some simple ways to keep those text messages short and sweet:
1 = one, won, want
2 = to, too
4 = for
4VR = forever
8 = ate
AFO = adult fan of ...
ATM = at the moment
B = bye
B4 = before
BBFN = bye-bye for now
BBL = (I will) be back later
BYO = bring your own
CU = see you
CUZ = because
DDG = drop-dead gorgeous
EA = e-mail alert
EOD = end of day
ETA = estimated time of arrival
flame(s) = negative or derogatory e-mail or chatting
GTG = got to go
IGU = I give up
IMO = in my opinion
IMHO = in my humble opinion
IRT = in regards to
JAM = just a minute
JIT = just in time
JJ = just joking
JK = just kidding
K = OK
L8R = later
LMHO = laughing my head off
LOL = laughing out loud
lurk = to hang out in the background/viewing
M = am
M8 = mate, boyfriend or girlfriend
N = an, and
NA = not acceptable/applicable
NE = any
NOS = new old stock
O = oh
OIC = oh, I see
POV = point of view
PS = postscript
QR = quick response
R = are
ROTFL = rolling on the floor laughing
ROTFLOL = rolling on the floor laughing out loud
RUOK = are you OK?
spam = unwanted e-mail or chat content
SRO = standing room only
SUP = what's up?
THX or TX = thanks
TOM = tomorrow
TTYL = talk to you later
U = you
U2 = you, too
UR = you are
WYSIWYG = what you see is what you get
Y = why
YER = your, you're
YT = (are) you there?
————————————————————————————
Examples of Text-Speak
I12CU = I want to see you.
CUL8RK? = See you later, OK?
10S NE1? = Tennis anyone?
