FOX Facts: Text Messaging Cheat Sheet

Some simple ways to keep those text messages short and sweet:

1 = one, won, want

2 = to, too

4 = for

4VR = forever

8 = ate

AFO = adult fan of ...

ATM = at the moment

B = bye

B4 = before

BBFN = bye-bye for now

BBL = (I will) be back later

BYO = bring your own

CU = see you

CUZ = because

DDG = drop-dead gorgeous

EA = e-mail alert

EOD = end of day

ETA = estimated time of arrival

flame(s) = negative or derogatory e-mail or chatting

GTG = got to go

IGU = I give up

IMO = in my opinion

IMHO = in my humble opinion

IRT = in regards to

JAM = just a minute

JIT = just in time

JJ = just joking

JK = just kidding

K = OK

L8R = later

LMHO = laughing my head off

LOL = laughing out loud

lurk = to hang out in the background/viewing

M = am

M8 = mate, boyfriend or girlfriend

N = an, and

NA = not acceptable/applicable

NE = any

NOS = new old stock

O = oh

OIC = oh, I see

POV = point of view

PS = postscript

QR = quick response

R = are

ROTFL = rolling on the floor laughing

ROTFLOL = rolling on the floor laughing out loud

RUOK = are you OK?

spam = unwanted e-mail or chat content

SRO = standing room only

SUP = what's up?

THX or TX = thanks

TOM = tomorrow

TTYL = talk to you later

U = you

U2 = you, too

UR = you are

WYSIWYG = what you see is what you get

Y = why

YER = your, you're

YT = (are) you there?

————————————————————————————

Examples of Text-Speak

I12CU = I want to see you.

CUL8RK? = See you later, OK?

10S NE1? = Tennis anyone?

Source: T-Mobile.com