FOX Facts: Official Mexican Presidential Election Results
Official results in Mexico's disputed presidential race. This is the final count by election workers. The results can be appealed to Mexico's federal electoral court.
Felipe Calderon, National Action Party: 14,981,268, or 35.88 percent
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Democratic Revolution: 14,745,262, or 35.31 percent
Roberto Madrazo, Institutional Revolutionary Party: 9,300,081, or 22.27 percent
Patricia Mercado, of the Social-Democratic and Rural Alternative Party: 1,127,963, 2.7 percent.
Roberto Campa, of the New Alliance Party: 401,676, or 0.96 percent.
Write-in candidates: 297,960, or 0.7 percent.
Invalid votes: 903,981
Valid votes: 40,854,210