FOX Facts: Official Mexican Presidential Election Results

Official results in Mexico's disputed presidential race. This is the final count by election workers. The results can be appealed to Mexico's federal electoral court.

Felipe Calderon, National Action Party: 14,981,268, or 35.88 percent

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Democratic Revolution: 14,745,262, or 35.31 percent

Roberto Madrazo, Institutional Revolutionary Party: 9,300,081, or 22.27 percent

Patricia Mercado, of the Social-Democratic and Rural Alternative Party: 1,127,963, 2.7 percent.

Roberto Campa, of the New Alliance Party: 401,676, or 0.96 percent.

Write-in candidates: 297,960, or 0.7 percent.

Invalid votes: 903,981

Valid votes: 40,854,210