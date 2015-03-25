Former Worker Who Killed 2 at Texas Ranch Executed

Convicted killer Gary Johnson has been executed in Texas for fatally shooting a ranch foreman and another man during a ranch burglary almost 24 years ago.

The 59-year-old Johnson's lethal injection Tuesday evening came about 2 1/2 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to halt the punishment. It's the second lethal injection this year in the state that executes the most prisoners.

Johnson was condemned for the April 1986 slayings of 28-year-old James Hazelton and Hazelton's 23-year-old brother-in-law, Peter Sparagana.

The two were killed while investigating a call from a neighbor who reported intruders had driven through a chained gate at a ranch outside Huntsville in southeastern Texas.