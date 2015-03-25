Former Tenn. Rep. Recovers From Surgery

Former Rep. Bob Clement (search) was recovering Wednesday from surgery to remove a tumor from his lung, according to his surgeon. Clement is expected to recover fully, Dr. Jonathan Nesbitt said in a written statement.

Clement, 60, was in good condition at Saint Thomas Hospital after the Tuesday surgery and could return home by the end of the week, according to hospital spokesman Paul Lindsley.

Clement, a Nashville Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 1988. He served until 2002, when he lost a Senate race to Republican Lamar Alexander (search).

After leaving Washington, Clement started a consulting company. He also worked with the Global Peace Initiative (search), a Washington-based nonprofit agency, on an effort to help Liberia.

Clement, a son of late Gov. Frank Clement, was the youngest person elected to statewide office when he earned a seat on the Public Service Commission in 1972 at age 29. He later ran unsuccessfully for governor, served on the Tennessee Valley Authority board and was president of Cumberland University before winning the seat in Congress.