Former President Ford Undergoes Tests at Hospital

Former President Ford, suffering from "a horrible cold," was released from the hospital Tuesday evening after a day of what his chief of staff called routine medical tests.

Ford, 92, was admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center late Monday.

"He's in for medical tests, routine tests," Ford's chief of staff, Penny Circle, told The Associated Press. "He's had a horrible cold and he still hasn't gotten over it."

Ford returned Tuesday evening to his Rancho Mirage home, about 110 miles east of Los Angeles, according to hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Wholihan.

Circle said Ford undergoes medical tests each December. He had two days of hospital tests in January to follow-up on last year's annual physical.

"We wish President Ford well and a speedy recovery," White House spokesman Scott McClellan said.

In May 2003, Ford was hospitalized for a night at Eisenhower after he got dizzy while golfing in hot weather.

Five years ago, Ford suffered two small strokes while attending the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia and spent about a week in the hospital. Doctors said there was no apparent brain damage or permanent disability.

After the death of Ronald Reagan in June 2004, Ford became the nation's oldest living former president.

Ford was House minority leader when President Nixon chose him to replace the resigned Spiro Agnew as vice president in 1973. Ford became president on Aug. 9, 1974, when Nixon resigned amid the Watergate scandal.