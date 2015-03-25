Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert Pleads Not Guilty

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert is pleading not guilty to charges of illegally accepting funds from an American supporter and double-billing Jewish groups for trips abroad.

Olmert spokesman Amir Dan says Olmert and his office chief, Shula Zaken, denied all charges at the Jerusalem district court Monday.

The accusations relate to offenses allegedly committed during Olmert's time as Jerusalem mayor and Cabinet minister, but emerged when he was prime minister. He eventually resigned over the allegations.

The 63-year-old Olmert left politics when Benjamin Netanyahu became prime minister in March.