Former Conn. Boarding School Dean Charged With Sexual Assault

The former dean of an exclusive Connecticut boarding school has been charged with sexually assaulting a fourth student.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Reinhardt, who was fired from The Gunnery school in Washington, Conn., in June, was arraigned Tuesday in Litchfield Superior Court on charges of second-degree sexual assault and giving alcohol to a minor.

State police say the charges involve a man in his early 20s who alleges Reinhardt sexually assaulted him when he was a junior and senior at the school in 2003 and 2004.

Reinhardt, of Telford, Pa., is charged with sexually assaulting three other students.

Reinhardt's lawyer says his client will fight the charges.

The former dean posted another $200,000 bail and is due back in court Oct. 16.