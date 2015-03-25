Florida Women Pose Nude for Environmental Calendar

A group of Florida Keys women are going nude for the environment.

Not the typical youths who flash breasts during island celebrations. The models for the 2010 "Women Sustaining the Earth" calendar are 44 to 78 years old.

Organizer Erika Biddle got the idea from the movie "Calendar Girls," based on the true story of British women who did the same thing.

She wanted only models aged 40 and older, to honor the 40th birthday of Earth Day in April.

The women posed around the chain of islands to showcase the area's natural beauty.

All 500 of the first printings have been sold, raising $8,000 for the Green Living & Energy Education group's community garden.

If there is demand, organizers say more could be on the way.