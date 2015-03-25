Florida Woman Dies After Losing Control of Golf Cart

Authorities say an Ormond Beach woman died after being thrown from a golf cart in a gated community.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that 58-year-old Carol Hollingworth was driving her golf cart through the Plantation Bay Golf Club community Thursday night when she lost control for some reason. She was thrown from the cart, which continued to roll into a wooded area.

Hollingworth was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It's unclear if the cart rolled over her or if she died from hitting her head in the fall.

An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.