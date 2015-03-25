Florida Man Reports Robbery, Ends Up in Handcuffs

A 21-year-old Vero Beach man who called authorities to say he'd been robbed ended up in handcuffs.

Deputies responding to William Elliot McElrath's home learned his neighbor's apartment was also recently burglarized. Investigators found out the two places shared an attic, and say McElrath eventually confessed Thursday to climbing up and dropping into the other apartment, stealing a ring and $5,000 bracelet.

McElrath is also accused of robbing a nearby home of $20 while its occupant was taking a shower.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and making a false report to law enforcement.