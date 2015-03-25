Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 14, 2015

Florida Family Electrocuted Trying to Put Up Radio Antenna

By | Associated Press

PALM BAY, Fla. – Police say a mother, father and 15-year-old son were electrocuted while putting up a ham radio antenna in their Palm Bay home.

The victims were not identified Tuesday morning.

Authorities say rescue crews responded to a 911 call about the electrocution Monday evening when they found the three on the ground not breathing.

Authorities say the family was attempting to raise the antenna when they lost control of the pole and it struck an overhead power line. The impact sent 13,000 volts of electricity through the pole the three were holding.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The father and son were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

