Florida Boy Abandoned in Nebraska, 31th 'Safe Haven' Case

An 11-year-old Florida boy has been abandoned in Nebraska just days before lawmakers meet to change the much-criticized "safe haven" law.

The boy is the 31st child abandoned since the law took effect in July. The law was intended to protect unwanted newborns from being abandoned but doesn't set any age limit.

Todd Landry, director of children and family services for the Department of Health and Human Services, says the boy's father left him at Boys Town National Research Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy is from Miami-Dade County. The department has contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The Legislature opens a special session on Friday to fix the law.