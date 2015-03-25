Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Florida Boy Abandoned in Nebraska, 31th 'Safe Haven' Case

By | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. – An 11-year-old Florida boy has been abandoned in Nebraska just days before lawmakers meet to change the much-criticized "safe haven" law.

The boy is the 31st child abandoned since the law took effect in July. The law was intended to protect unwanted newborns from being abandoned but doesn't set any age limit.

Todd Landry, director of children and family services for the Department of Health and Human Services, says the boy's father left him at Boys Town National Research Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy is from Miami-Dade County. The department has contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The Legislature opens a special session on Friday to fix the law.