First American to Die From Swine Flu Did Not Have Pre-Existing Medical Conditions, Husband Says

The husband of the first American with swine flu to die is denying media reports that she had a pre-existing medical condition.

Steven Trunnell told CNN's "Larry King Live" Monday night that his late wife was "a healthy pregnant woman" who had never been diagnosed with "major medical complications of any kind."

Judy Trunnell went into the hospital April 19 and remained until her death May 5. While in the hospital she slipped into a coma and gave birth to a healthy baby girl, delivered by Cesarean section.

A state health department spokeswoman said after her death that the South Texas schoolteacher had "chronic underlying health conditions" but wouldn't give details. Steven Trunnell calls that "absolutely false."

A state health department spokesman didn't immediately return a phone call early Tuesday.