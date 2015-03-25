Fire Still Burning More Than 102,000 Acres
Details on Hayman fire, allegedly set by U.S. Forest Service employee who was burning a letter from her estranged husband at a campfire site. The fire was one of seven burning in the state Sunday, covering more than 160,000 acres.
HAYMAN FIRE:
Started: June 8, about 55 miles southwest of Denver in the Pike National Forest.
Size: 102,895 acres.
Containment: 47 percent.
Evacuations: 5,300 people.
Damage: 25 homes destroyed.
On Scene: 2,183 firefighters.
Cause: U.S. Forest Service employee charged with setting fire by illegally burning letter from estranged husband.
Cost: $6.7 million.