©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Fire Still Burning More Than 102,000 Acres

By | Associated Press

Details on Hayman fire, allegedly set by U.S. Forest Service employee who was burning a letter from her estranged husband at a campfire site. The fire was one of seven burning in the state Sunday, covering more than 160,000 acres.

HAYMAN FIRE:

Started: June 8, about 55 miles southwest of Denver in the Pike National Forest.

Size: 102,895 acres.

Containment: 47 percent.

Evacuations: 5,300 people.

Damage: 25 homes destroyed.

On Scene: 2,183 firefighters.

Cause: U.S. Forest Service employee charged with setting fire by illegally burning letter from estranged husband.

Cost: $6.7 million.