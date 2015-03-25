FBI Still Seeks Southern California's 'Goofy Hat Bandit' Wanted for 32 Bank Robberies

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying the so-called “Goofy Hat Bandit,” who is wanted for as many as 32 bank robberies in Southern California since October 2005.

The bandit's most recent robbery attempt was on Dec. 2, 2006, when police say he robbed both a Union Bank of California in Encino and a Bank of America in Pasadena. He normally targets banks before or around noon.

According to the FBI, the Goofy Hat Bandit usually gives the bank teller a note asking for 100s, 50s and 20s. Sometimes, he tells the teller to go to the back of the building so he cannot be seen leaving in his getaway vehicle.

The FBI says the Goofy Hat Bandit is a 40 to 50 year-old white or light-skinned black man who wears large prescription glasses. He stands about 6 feet 0 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs between 180 and 190 pounds. He has been seen wearing a few different hats, including a black or tan fisherman’s hat, a baseball cap, and a fedora. He wears button down shirts and dress pants.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the Goofy Hat Bandit, please contact the FBI or local law enforcement. In Los Angeles, the FBI may be contacted 24 hours a day at 310-477-6565.

FOX News' Ian McCaleb contributed to this report.