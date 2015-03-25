Father Fires Gun to Discipline Sons Who Refuse Chores

A 71-year-old Albuquerque father says he fired a gun after his two adult sons refused to do their chores.

Sammy Shannon calls it a form of discipline.

A police report says the sons, ages 22 and 29, jumped Shannon Monday night after he hit one of them. They pinned him down until their mother ordered them to let him go.

The Albuquerque resident says he then decided to use his own brand of discipline on his sons and that's when he got his gun.

Shannon admits he fired his .38, but says he didn't aim it at his sons and would never actually shoot them.

Shannon is out of jail on bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.