Father: Boys in Massachusetts 'Sexting' Case Looking to Move On

The father of one of the six middle-school students facing felony child-porn charges over partially nude photos of a female classmate in Massachusetts is arguing that the boys have been punished enough by their parents and should not be slapped with the felony charges.

Brian Hunt told the Cape Cod Times that the Lawrence School students, ranging in age from 12 to 14, have "learned their lesson," and that media reports of the incident have been overblown.

"They're all good kids," he said. "But they are young. A 13-year-old did what a 13-year-old did. They all knew that they weren't supposed to do it."

The six boys are accused of exchanging a nude photo of a 13-year-old female classmate using their cell phones.

Charges against them could include possessing or exhibiting a photograph of a child in a sexual act, distributing material of a child in a sexual act, and possession of child pornography, the paper reported.

The teens were not suspended from school while awaiting a hearing on the matter, according to the Times.

• Click here for more from the Cape Cod Times.

• Click here for a video report from MyFOXBoston.com.

• Click here for FOXNews.com's Personal Technology Center.