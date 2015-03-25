Fast Facts: Recent Al Qaeda Attacks

Recent major attacks attributed to the Al Qaeda terror network:

— Oct. 7, 2004 and July 23, 2005: Attacks on three Sinai resorts in Egypt killed a total of 97 people. The October 2004 attack in Taba and Ras Shitan killed 34 people, including 11 Israelis. A triple-bombing in July in Sharm el-Sheik killed at least 63 people. Three groups, including two claiming links to Al Qaeda, have said they carried out the Sharm attacks.

— March 11, 2004: Attack on four commuter trains in Madrid, Spain, killed 191 people and injured more than 1,600. The bombings were blamed on Islamic militants with suspected ties to Turkish Foreign Minister Abdullah Gul said the two bombers had visited Afghanistan and investigators were looking for any Al Qaeda links.

— Aug. 5, 2003: A suicide bomber kills 12 people and wounds 150 at the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. Authorities blame Jemaah Islamiyah, a Southeast Asian group linked to Al Qaeda.

— May 16, 2003: Bomb attacks in Morocco kill at least 28 people and wound more than 100. The government blames "international terrorism," and local militant groups linked to Al Qaeda.

— May 12, 2003: Four explosions rock Riyadh, in an attack on compounds housing Americans, other Westerners and Saudis. The attack kills 35 people, including eight Americans. Al Qaeda's wing in Saudi Arabia, which now goes by the name Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, claimed responsibility for the attack.

— Dec. 30, 2002: A gunman kills three American missionaries at a Southern Baptist hospital in Yemen. Yemeni officials say the gunman, sentenced to death in May, belonged to an Al Qaeda cell.

— Nov. 28, 2002: Suicide bombers kill 12 people at an Israeli-owned beach hotel in Kenya and two missiles narrowly miss an airliner carrying Israelis.

— Oct. 12, 2002: Nearly 200 people, including seven Americans, are killed in bombings in a nightclub district of the Indonesian island of Bali. Authorities blame Jemaah Islamiyah.

— Sept. 11, 2001: Hijackers slam jetliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and a fourth hijacked jet crashes in a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people.

— Oct. 12, 2000: Suicide attackers on an explosives-laden boat ram the destroyer USS Cole off Yemen, killing 17 American sailors.

— Aug. 7, 1998: Nearly simultaneous car bombings hit the U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya, killing 231 people, including 12 Americans.