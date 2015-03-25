Fast Facts: Monday's Schedule
Following is Monday's podium schedule for the Republican National Convention:
Theme: "A Nation of Courage"
7:45 pm to 11:15 p.m.
Call to Order
Ohio Rep. Deborah Pryce: Deputy Permanent Co-Chair
Presentation of Colors, NYPD
Pledge of Allegiance
Lt. Col. Joseph Repya (Ret.): Eagan, Minn.
National Anthem
Olivia Lalewitz: Detroit, Mich.
Invocation
Imam Pasha: New York, N.Y.
Rolling Roll Call of the States
Ed Gillespie: Chairman, Republican National Committee
Sara Gear Boyd: Secretary of the Convention
The Honorable Jane Norton: Assistant Secretary of the Convention
Official Convention Photograph
The Honorable J. Dennis Hastert: Permanent Convention Chairman, 2004 Republican National Convention
Tribute to President Ford
Music, Dexter Freebish
Recognition of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
Ron Silver: Actor
New Mexico Rep. Heather Wilson
Music Christ Tabernacle Choir
Bernard Kerik: Former Police Commissioner New York, N.Y.
Robert Khuzami: Former Assistant United States Attorney, New York, N.Y.
Zainab Al-Suwaij: Executive Director, American Islamic Congress
Jason Sehorn and Angie Harmon
Music, Darryl Worley
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham
Arizona Sen. John McCain
Music, Daniel Rodriguez
The Honorable Rudy Giuliani: Former Mayor of the City of New York
Benediction
Reverend Max Lucado: San Antonio, Texas