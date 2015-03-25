Fast Facts: GM Plants to Be Closed

The following is a list of facilities affected by General Motors Corp.'s restructuring announced Monday:

Assembly Plants:

— Oklahoma City, Okla., will cease production in early 2006.

— Lansing, Mich., Craft Centre will cease production in mid-2006.

— Spring Hill, Tenn., Plant/Line No. 1, will cease production at the end

of 2006.

— Doraville, Ga., will cease production at the end of its current products' life cycle in 2008.

— Third shift will be removed at Oshawa Car Plant No. 1, in Ontario, Canada, in the second half of 2006. Oshawa Car Plant No. 2 will cease production after the current product runs out in 2008.

— Third shift will be removed at Moraine, Ohio, during 2006, with timing to be based on market demand.

Stamping, Service and Parts Operations and Powertrain Facilities

— Lansing, Mich., Metal Center will cease production in 2006.

— Pittsburgh, Pa., Metal Center will cease production in 2007.

— Parts Distribution Center in Portland, Ore., will cease operations in 2006.

— Parts Distribution Center in St. Louis, Mo., will cease warehousing activities and will be converted to a collision center facility in 2006.

— Parts Processing Center in Ypsilanti, Mich., will cease operations in 2007.

— One additional Parts Processing Center, to be announced at a later date, will also cease operations in 2007.

— St. Catharines Ontario Street West powertrain components facility in Ontario, Canada, will cease production in 2008.

— Flint, Mich., North 3800 engine facility ("Factory 36") will cease production in 2008.