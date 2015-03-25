Fast Facts: Florida Brush Fires
Facts on Florida brush fires:
Latest
— Gov. Jeb Bush declared a state of emergency Monday.
— Called in the Florida National Guard to help fight wildfires.
Where
— New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Acres
— Around 1,300
Destroyed
— Three homes
Rain
— Expected to help some areas Tuesday.
Reopened
— Interstate 95 early Tuesday in Brevard and Volusia counties.
— According to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Statewide
— More than 2,200 wildfires have burned over 44,000 acres in Florida since Jan. 1.
— According to the state Division of Forestry.