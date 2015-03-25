Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Fast Facts: Florida Brush Fires

By | Associated Press

Facts on Florida brush fires:

Latest

— Gov. Jeb Bush declared a state of emergency Monday.

— Called in the Florida National Guard to help fight wildfires.

Where

— New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Acres

— Around 1,300

Destroyed

— Three homes

Rain

— Expected to help some areas Tuesday.

Reopened

— Interstate 95 early Tuesday in Brevard and Volusia counties.

— According to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Statewide

— More than 2,200 wildfires have burned over 44,000 acres in Florida since Jan. 1.

— According to the state Division of Forestry.