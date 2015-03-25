Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Fast Facts: Evo Morales

By | Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia – The following information offers background on Bolivian presidential candidate Evo Morales.

Name: Evo Morales.

Age: 46.

Birthplace: Isallavi, Bolivia.

Education: Finished 11th grade in high school.

Career: Executive secretary of Tropic Federation coca growers' union, 1988; executive secretary of Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics coca growers' union, 1996-present; member of lower house of congress, 1997-present; Movement Toward Socialism party presidential candidate, 1997 and 2002.

Platform: Wants to bring Bolivia's large natural gas reserves under greater state control, increase rights for Indians, fight corruption and reverse U.S.-backed policy of coca-leaf eradication.