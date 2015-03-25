Fast Facts: Evo Morales
LA PAZ, Bolivia – The following information offers background on Bolivian presidential candidate Evo Morales.
Name: Evo Morales.
Age: 46.
Birthplace: Isallavi, Bolivia.
Education: Finished 11th grade in high school.
Career: Executive secretary of Tropic Federation coca growers' union, 1988; executive secretary of Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics coca growers' union, 1996-present; member of lower house of congress, 1997-present; Movement Toward Socialism party presidential candidate, 1997 and 2002.
Platform: Wants to bring Bolivia's large natural gas reserves under greater state control, increase rights for Indians, fight corruption and reverse U.S.-backed policy of coca-leaf eradication.