Family of Officer Who Died During Accident While in Hillary Clinton's Motorcade Sues Her

The family of a Dallas police officer who died two years ago while escorting then-presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton has sued her, the city of Dallas and the maker of the helmet he was wearing.

The lawsuit was filed in state district court Monday.

Forty-nine-year-old Sr. Cpl. Victor Lozada-Tirado died Feb. 22, 2008, when he was thrown from his motorcycle after clipping a curb and crashing into a guard rail.

The lawsuit alleges the city did not give Lozada-Tirado proper training for escorting a motorcade. It also accuses Clinton and her campaign of not giving timely notice for motorcade assistance and claims the helmet was defective.

The family is seeking damages including loss of economic support.