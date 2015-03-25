FACTBOX: Swine Flu

A 19-year-old woman who contracted swine flu during her pregnancy became the first person on Tuesday to die from the virus in Spain, radio reports said.

Britain said on Monday that a girl, 9, suffering underlying health problems, died after contracting H1N1, its third virus-related death.

Kenya said it had detected its first case of the new H1N1 influenza virus on Monday as did Nepal.

The WHO has declared an influenza pandemic and advised governments to prepare for a long-term battle against the virus.

Here are some details about the spread of the new H1N1 flu, a mixture of swine, bird and human viruses and which has infected nearly 73,000, according to the latest World Health Organization and local health authority tallies.



DEATH TOLL: 317



CONFIRMED CASES: The number of confirmed cases of H1N1 is now at least 72,907.



