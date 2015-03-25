Experts Pick the Hottest Small Screen Bikini Bods

Summer vacations aren’t just for school kids – they’re for TV stars too.

With most shows on hiatus now, the beauties of the small screen have headed to the ocean where they’re showing a lot of skin. And while they look great on their shows, they look even better in their bikinis.

So which primetime leading lady has the best beach-ready body?

RadarOnline.com asked three fitness and nutrition experts to rank 12 bathing beauties in terms of who has the fittest and shapeliest figure in a teensy bikini. The panel is made up of Dr. Edward Jackowski ,author of the bestseller "Escape Your Shape;" Bob Esquerre, internationally known trainer, nutritionist and CEO of the Esquerre Fitness Group; and Dr. Aaron Tabor M.D., a weight loss specialist from North Carolina.

We’ve got a winner, but trust us, when you view all the photos you’ll see there are no losers in this group.

Here are the experts’ picks for the three best TV stars’ bikini bodies:

And the Gold Medal goes to....

Evangeline Lilly: The experts found the "Lost" star to be TV’s top bikini body, because as Dr. Edward Jackowski says: “She looks great in her white halter bikini and has the curves of an all-American gal without being too muscular.”

Trainer Bob Esquerre adds: “She is extremely well proportioned. It looks like she works out because her abs are so well toned.”

And Dr. Tabor notes: “She’s got a naturally thin body but probably keeps it so healthy-looking by eating a diet rich in proteins, fruits and vegetables.”

And the Silver Medal goes to....

Hayden Panettiere: There’s no shame in finishing second when you look this good, you’re still a "Hero."

Trainer Esquerre nails it when he says: “As a trainer, I love her healthy, athletic-looking body. She’s got just the right amount of body fat and muscle.”

Dr. Tabor says: “Her naturally petite frame appears to be enhanced with a lot of toning exercises and a protein-rich diet.”

And Dr. Jackowski is equally impressed : “She looks like she’s just finished her vaulting routine for the judges. She’s got a great athletically toned body.”

And the Bronze Medal goes to....

Denise Richards: She finishes third with our judges, which shows you this is a tough competition.

Dr. Tabor notes: “Her toned figure is the result of intense workouts and a diet packed with protein and low-carb vegetables.”

And Dr. Jackowski observes: “She has a perfectly symmetrical body that’s taut and toned.”

It’s hard to disagree with trainer Esquerre, who says: “She’s got great curves that do a bikini justice!”

Meanwhile, the stars of the small screen aren’t the only hottest bods around.

